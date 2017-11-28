Watch: Hilarious moment football fan becomes official after linesman gets injured

One Norwich City football fan has got more than he bargained for in his side's 1-1 draw with Preston North End in the English Championship last weekend - having to step in as fourth official after an injury to a linesman.

In the 84th minute of the match, linesman Mark Jones pulled up with what appeared to be a hamstring complaint, meaning fourth official Andy Davies stepped up in his place.

That left a vacancy in the fourth official's role, until fan and season ticket holder David Thornhill came down from the stands to fill in.

Thornhill took to his new role like a duck to water, even on hand to help with a substitution.