Watch: He's back! Chris Wood steals Premier League win in long-awaited return from injury with late game-winner against Everton

Chris Wood came off the bench to cap a second-half fightback as Burnley beat Everton 2-1 in the Premier League this morning to end a run of 12 games without a win in all competitions.

The Kiwi striker made his first EPL appearance since December due to a knee injury - and he didn't disappoint.
Source: SKY

Cenk Tosun, signed in January from Besiktas for a reported 27 million pounds (NZ$51.5 million), headed his first goal for Everton after 20 minutes.

Jordan Pickford kept the visitors ahead with three excellent saves in front of England manager Gareth Southgate before Ashley Barnes leveled for seventh-place Burnley in the 56th minute following a defense-splitting through ball from Matt Lowton.

Substitute Wood, making his first appearance since injuring his knee in December, then headed in from close range with 10 minutes remaining as the home team marked manager Sean Dyche's 250th game in charge by reaching 40 points in a Premier League season for the first time.

Midtable Everton, which has 34 points from 29 matches, had defender Ashley Williams sent off late on for elbowing Barnes as Sam Allardyce's team plunged to its sixth consecutive away defeat.

"That pass from Matt Lowton was top class, as good as I've seen in a long time," Dyche said. "Now that we have reached 40 points with nine games to go, it's a marker of how far we have come in a short space of time."

Allardyce, who replaced Ronald Koeman as Everton manager in November, said his team missed too many opportunities.

"We have gifted the game to them," he said. "This is the most chances we have created away from home since I've been here.

"We have taken 17 points from eight games at home but we have put huge pressure on ourselves now."

