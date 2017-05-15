Watch: Harry Kane's ingenious strike with the outside of his boot against Man Utd sends Tottenham fans crazy

Tottenham fans flooded onto the field after a 2-1 victory over Manchester United in the final game at White Hart Lane secured second place in the Premier League and the team's highest finish in 54 years.

The final goal today at the 118-year stadium came from Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney but Victor Wanyama and Harry Kane had already scored to ensure it was a joyful send-off by the hosts.



"What a way to finish," Kane said.



"We're disappointed after losing out on the title again but we're growing and getting better. Third (in 2016), second (this year) and hopefully next season we'll be No. 1."



After a season at Wembley, the north London club is due back at White Hart Lane for the start of the 2018-19 season.

