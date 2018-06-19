 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Football


Watch: Harry Kane nets late winner as England sneak past Tunisia to start FIFA World Cup tournament with a win

share

Source:

Associated Press

Harry Kane scored two goals, including an injury-time header, to give England a 2-1 victory over Tunisia at the World Cup.

The Three Lions' captain scored a brace in the 2-1 win in Volgograd.
Source: SKY

Standing alone at the far post, Kane guided a headed pass from Harry Maguire into the net.

The winning goal came at the end of a drab second half in which Tunisia defended deep and nullified England's attack.

Kane had put England ahead in the 11th minute with a strike from close range after Tunisia goalkeeper Moez Hassen had acrobatically saved a powerful header from John Stones.

Tunisia equalized in the 35th when Ferjani Sassi converted a penalty, shooting beyond the diving Jordan Pickford. The penalty was awarded after Kyle Walker caught Fakhreddine Ben Youssef with his arm.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:15
1
The Three Lions' captain scored a brace in the 2-1 win in Volgograd.

World Cup LIVE: England, Sweden and Belgium kick off campaigns with wins

00:37
2
Usual jokers Konrad Hurrell and Will Hopoate were up to no good once again as the team came together for this week's Test.

Video: Mate Ma'a Tonga stars crack up while mocking each other during fun team photo shoot

00:34
3
The new guys in the squad were given a brilliant but painful welcome by their teammates.

Watch: Mate Ma'a Tonga stars welcome rookies with hilarious initiation involving ping pong balls

4

'I love you daddy' - Harper Beckham pens adorable Father's Day letter to dad David

5
Nathan Cleary

From super-fan to superstar: Nathan Cleary's fairytale journey to NSW halfback


00:15
The Three Lions' captain scored a brace in the 2-1 win in Volgograd.

Watch: Harry Kane nets late winner as England sneak past Tunisia to start FIFA World Cup tournament with a win

The Three Lions' captain scored a brace in the 2-1 win in Volgograd.

00:34
The twister reportedly hit a property in the Waikato town yesterday as strong winds battered the area.

Watch: New footage shows tornado destroying shed in Matamata

Locals reported seeing a funnel-shaped cloud yesterday afternoon as a storm front passed across the Waikato town.

02:20
1 NEWS can reveal a HPSNZ employee has contacted someone someone who asked to be part of the investigation whose involvement was meant to be confidential.

Exclusive: Independent investigation into High Performance Sport NZ, Cycling NZ already under fire

1 NEWS can reveal a HPSNZ employee has contacted someone who asked to be part of the investigation, whose involvement was meant to be confidential.

00:43
A proposed by-law would ban begging and rough sleeping within five metres of retail and hospitality areas.

Tauranga protesters tackle Council's controversial proposed ban on beggars, rough sleeping

A proposed by-law would ban begging and rough sleeping within five metres of retail, hospitality areas.

Jacinda Ardern posts pic of herself visiting Mt Albert office today, a day after baby is due #waiting

The Prime Minister is keeping busy as she waits for the new arrival.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 