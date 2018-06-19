Watch: Harry Kane nets late winner as England sneak past Tunisia to start FIFA World Cup tournament with a win

Harry Kane scored two goals, including an injury-time header, to give England a 2-1 victory over Tunisia at the World Cup.

Standing alone at the far post, Kane guided a headed pass from Harry Maguire into the net.

The winning goal came at the end of a drab second half in which Tunisia defended deep and nullified England's attack.

Kane had put England ahead in the 11th minute with a strike from close range after Tunisia goalkeeper Moez Hassen had acrobatically saved a powerful header from John Stones.