 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Football


Watch: Greek football match suspended after delirious club owner invades pitch with gun

share

Source:

Associated Press

Greece indefinitely suspended a top football league overnight, a day after the gun-toting owner of PAOK Thessaloniki marched onto the field following a disputed goal at the end of a match.

PAOK owner Ivan Savvidis walked onto the field twice and appeared to be carrying a pistol in a holster around his waist.
Source: NovaSports

Giorgos Vasileiadis, the cabinet member in charge of sports, met with Greece's prime minister and said league play was suspended, adding it would not restart "if there is not a new, clear framework agreed to by all so we can move forward with conditions and regulations."

PAOK owner Ivan Savvidis walked onto the field twice accompanied by bodyguards, and appeared to be carrying a pistol in a holster around his waist. He made no move to use the weapon at any time.

Fernando Varela had just scored in the 90th minute of yesterday's match between PAOK and AEK Athens, putting host the hosts ahead 1-0 in the northern city of Thessaloniki. The referee signaled a goal but then seemed to disallow it for offside. The match was eventually abandoned.

Greece has faced an unusually volatile league championship this season, with traditionally dominant Olympiakos — which has only failed to win the title twice in the past 21 years — currently in third place, behind leader AEK and PAOK.

Police said yesterday they were investigating Savvidis, who holds a gun license, for illegal entry onto the field and for possession of an object that could cause harm in a sporting venue.

Tatyana Gordina, the deputy CEO in charge of corporate communications at Savvidis' Russia-based Agrocom Group, stressed Savvidis had not made any threatening gestures.

"There were no threats made by Ivan Savvidis, especially not involving the use of a weapon, during yesterday's match," she said. "There was an emotional walk out onto the field, probably a breach of sporting regulations, and nothing more. Most of the headlines in the Greek press exaggerate the facts."

Savvidis, who took over PAOK in 2012, is a Russian-Greek businessman born in Georgia during the Soviet era who made his money with the privatization of a cigarette factory in southern Russia in the 1990s.

His Agrocom company has extensive interests in tobacco, agriculture and real estate. He spent two terms in the Russian parliament between 2003 and 2011.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:18
1
Hanover's Thomas Atkins was taken out in cowardly fashion by a Centralia player.

Watch: Fans left infuriated after disgusting foul in high school basketball game

00:29
2
Kagiso Rabada could miss the rest of the four match series if found guilty for this one.

Proteas quick Kagiso Rabada banned from rest of heated series with Australia hours after heroic effort in second Test

00:22
3
PAOK owner Ivan Savvidis walked onto the field twice and appeared to be carrying a pistol in a holster around his waist.

Watch: Greek football match suspended after delirious club owner invades pitch with gun

00:32
4
Liz Ellis has spoken out over the treatment of David Warner's wife Candice in South Africa.

'It is disgraceful, it is upsetting' – Aussie netball icon slams 'sexist' SBW masks

5
Stacey Michelsen in action. Vantage Black Sticks Women vs India. International Hockey. Rosa Birch Park, Pukekohe, Auckland, New Zealand. Tuesday 16 May 2017 © Copyright Photo: Andrew Coranga / www.photosport.nz

Black Sticks Women name experienced 18-strong squad for Commonwealth Games

05:20
Sheeran will perform in New Zealand later this month.

Full interview: Anika Moa asks Ed Sheeran for a small $4 million loan and he gives te reo a crack

Sheeran and Moa hit it off on TVNZ1's Seven Sharp last night.

02:43
Sarah Glass, a midwife, performed an emergency tracheotomy using a Stanley knife.

Lifesaving midwife 'very happy' after using Stanley knife to open choking boyfriend's throat

Isak Bester choked at a barbecue on an isolated beach, but Sarah Glass swung into action.

00:45
Moa played Sheeran's hit Thinking Out Loud to the star. How did he rate her performance?

'Please, please Ed!' Anika Moa serenades Ed Sheeran in hopes of landing support gig

Moa played Sheeran's hit Thinking Out Loud to the star. How did he rate her performance?

02:02
1 NEWS reporter Jess Cartwright joined the NIWA scientists for the flight.

Scientists take to the air to survey ice and snow of South Island's shrinking glaciers

"It's quite a mad year for glaciers," Glaciologist Trevor Chinn told 1 NEWS.

01:28
The incident is being investigated by the Labour Party.

Jacinda Ardern 'very disturbed' about allegations of sexual misconduct at Labour Party youth camp

Allegations emerged this afternoon that four teenage Labour members were sexually assaulted at the Coromandel camp last month.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 