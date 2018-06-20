Watch: Goalkeeper's brain explosion gifts Senegal famous World Cup win over Poland

Senegal became the first African team to win at this year's World Cup, defeating Poland 2-1 with a first-half own-goal and a controversial second-half score by Mbaye Niang.

Senegal, back in the tournament for the first time since 2002, went ahead in the 37th minute when Thiago Cionek's attempted block of Idrissa Gueye's shot wrong-footed goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny, who was picked to start over fellow Arsenal castoff Lukasz Fabianski.

Niang, who returned to the field from treatment, later beat Szczesny to double the lead in the 60th.

Grzegorz Krychowiak, whose backpass led to Senegal's second goal, headed in a free kick in the 86th minute to end Poland's streak of five straight scoreless World Cup openers.

Both teams' stars, Senegal's Sadio Mane and Poland's Robert Lewandowski, rarely threatened in quiet World Cup debuts.