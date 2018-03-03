Watch: Goalkeeper lets a goal in after stopping mid-match to take a drink

Source:
Duisburg's goalkeeper really got his priorities mixed up in the German second division match against Ingolstadt, when he mentally exited the match for just a moment.
Mark Flekken turned his back to take a drink while the ball was still in play, but it was long enough for the opposition to score a goal.
He turns around, mid-crouch position and frozen as Ingolstadt celebrate the equaliser.
His team mates stare at him, aghast and hands in the air, while Flekken sheepishly holds onto his drink bottle.
