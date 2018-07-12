 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Football


Watch: The goal from Croatia's Mario Mandzukic that ended England’s stellar run at Football World Cup

share

Source:

Associated Press

Croatia are going to their first World Cup final.

Mario Mandzukic scored in extra time to seal a 2-1 victory in Moscow.
Source: SKY

Mario Mandzukic scored in the 109th minute to give the Croats a 2-1 victory over England this morning.

Croatia will face France on Monday morning NZT in the World Cup final.

About 10 minutes before Mandzukic scored, defender Sime Vrsaljko headed a shot on target off the goal line to keep the score tied.

ONN 1 News at 6 promo image

For more on this story, watch 1 NEWS at 6pm.

Source: 1 NEWS

Kieran Trippier had given England the lead by scoring from a free kick in the fifth minute. But Ivan Perisic equalized in the 68th after getting his foot to ball before England defender Kyle Walker could head it away.

England had been trying to reach their first World Cup final since winning their only title in 1966.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1
New Zealand Kiwis perform the haka. New Zealand v England in a Denver Test Saturday June 23, 2018 at Broncos Stadium at Mile High. The TEST will be the first time the two rugby powerhouses will play each other on American soil. photos by Evan Semón Photography

NRL to propose new Oceania Cup featuring Kiwis, Mate Ma'a Tonga, Toa Samoa and Fiji Bati instead of future US Tests

2
Billy Slater of Queensland attacks during the State of Origin rugby league Game III decider between Queensland and New South Wales, Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, Australia. 12 July 2017. Copyright Image: Tertius Pickard / www.photosport.nz

NRL consider changes to Origin voting system after Wally Lewis medal controversially given to Billy Slater

00:22
3
Madison-Lee Wesche threw 17.09m to take out the women’s event in Finland.

Watch: Kiwi shot putter wins gold after mammoth final throw at U20 world championships

00:49
4
The MMA middleweight fighter appeared on the US comedian and UFC commentator's popular podcast show.

Joe Rogan talks up NZ while interviewing Kiwi UFC star Israel Adesanya

01:48
5
Twigg gave away the sport after walking away empty-handed for a third time at Rio.

‘I still believe I can be the best in the world’ – Emma Twigg reverses decision to quit rowing, eyes 2020 Olympics glory

Man seriously injured after falling into grain silo in Balclutha

The accident happened at an industrial address in the Otago town.

03:36
Chris Chang and Simon Plumb are live from the pub after this morning's semi-final.

World Cup Chat: Croatia through to World Cup final, England's dream run comes to an end

Chris Chang and Simon Plumb are live from the pub after this morning's semi-final.

00:07
NZTA say the crash at 11am has now been cleared but delays are still expected.

Crash on Auckland Harbour Bridge creates major city-bound traffic delays

The crash at 11am today has now been cleared but delays are still expected.


00:30
1 NEWS has spoken with dozens of people visiting the hospital today who say things are running smoothly inside.

'Good on them' - Patients at Tauranga Hospital back nurses as hundreds there strike

1 NEWS has spoken with dozens of people visiting the hospital today, not one seems disgruntled with the strike.


Government announces summit to reform criminal justice, avoid slide into 'American-style' system

The Criminal Justice Summit, will be launched by the Prime Minister in August.