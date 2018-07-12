Watch: The goal from Croatia's Mario Mandzukic that ended England’s stellar run at Football World Cup

Croatia are going to their first World Cup final.

Mario Mandzukic scored in the 109th minute to give the Croats a 2-1 victory over England this morning.

Croatia will face France on Monday morning NZT in the World Cup final.

About 10 minutes before Mandzukic scored, defender Sime Vrsaljko headed a shot on target off the goal line to keep the score tied.

Kieran Trippier had given England the lead by scoring from a free kick in the fifth minute. But Ivan Perisic equalized in the 68th after getting his foot to ball before England defender Kyle Walker could head it away.