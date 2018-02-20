 

Watch: German football fans bombard pitch with tennis balls in protest at Monday night games

Fans of German football club Enitracht Frankfurt caused delays ahead of their side's clash with RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga this morning, unloading a barrage of tennis balls onto the pitch as an act of protest.

Eintracht Frankfurt supporters have taken offence to the timing of matches.
Source: Bundesliga

With this season being the first time the German league have implemented matches on a Monday night - as opposed to the traditional Saturday or Sunday fixtures - Frankfurt's fans let their frustrations be known before kick off.

Fans refused to take their seats, instead surrounding the pitch and unleashing wave after wave of tennis balls onto the pitch, resulting in the match being delayed for six minutes.

"It was peaceful and then everyone went back. It was OK," injured Frankfurt forward Alexander Meier told media at halftime.

The fans' actions clearly worked in inspiring their team, as Frankfurt clawed their way back from a goal down to take the match 2-1 to move third in the Bundesliga standings.
 

