Watch: Gent slice through limp Tottenham defence for first leg match winner in Europa League clash

The Europa League resumed at the last-32 stage with Shakhtar Donetsk beating Celta Vigo 1-0 to maintain its perfect record in the competition and Tottenham losing at Belgian side Gent 1-0 this morning.

In other first-leg games, Fiorentina beat Borussia Moenchengladbach 1-0 thanks to Federico Bernardeschi's goal from a free kick on his 23rd birthday.

Playing its first competitive game since Dec. 12, Shakhtar earned its seventh straight Europa League win when debutant Blanco Leschuk scored at the end of a 27th-minute counterattack. Shakhtar was the only team to go through qualifying with a 100 percent record.

Tottenham's form has dipped in recent weeks, and the English team has just one goal in its last four games after its loss at Gent, which scored through Jeremy Perbet an hour in. Harry Kane hit the post for Spurs.

Manchester United hosts Saint-Etienne and Roma visits Villarreal in the standout games among the late kickoffs.