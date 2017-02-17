 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Christchurch Port Hills Fire

Football


Watch: Gent slice through limp Tottenham defence for first leg match winner in Europa League clash

share

Source:

Associated Press

The Europa League resumed at the last-32 stage with Shakhtar Donetsk beating Celta Vigo 1-0 to maintain its perfect record in the competition and Tottenham losing at Belgian side Gent 1-0 this morning.

Jeremy Perbet got the credit for the goal but some classy passing in the lead up from his skipper gave him his window to strike.
Source: SKY

In other first-leg games, Fiorentina beat Borussia Moenchengladbach 1-0 thanks to Federico Bernardeschi's goal from a free kick on his 23rd birthday.

Playing its first competitive game since Dec. 12, Shakhtar earned its seventh straight Europa League win when debutant Blanco Leschuk scored at the end of a 27th-minute counterattack. Shakhtar was the only team to go through qualifying with a 100 percent record.

Tottenham's form has dipped in recent weeks, and the English team has just one goal in its last four games after its loss at Gent, which scored through Jeremy Perbet an hour in. Harry Kane hit the post for Spurs.

Manchester United hosts Saint-Etienne and Roma visits Villarreal in the standout games among the late kickoffs.

The second legs are next week.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1
The former All Blacks vehemently deny any wrongdoing.

Dan Carter caught drink driving in France - reports

00:42
2
1 NEWS today gained exclusive access to see what could provide Team NZ with a critical edge in the America’s Cup.

WATCH: Exclusive footage shows Team New Zealand flying across Auckland waters using game-changing leg-powered grinders


01:48
3
The troubled Olympian reportedly brandished a knife at his parents’ home who were forced to call police.

Grant Hackett's brother: 'It's at the point now where he's dangerous'

00:38
4
The polarising forward got into heavy contact with DeMarcus Cousins before the refs called him for a foul which he very clearly didn’t agree with.

Watch: Howling Golden State star Draymond Green thrown out of NBA game after on-court tantrum over foul

02:21
5
Cup holders Oracle launched their boat today but showed no signs they will be following NZ's new innovation.

'We've become huge, powerful beasts' - Kiwi cyclist confident Team NZ's new pedal power innovation will lead to America's Cup success

01:23
Donald Trump goes on rambling assessment of what a good a good job he's doing, makes snide remarks at opponents and other bizarre observations in erratic speech to American people.

Watch Trump's relentless attack on his 'fake news' CNN nemesis: 'The tone is such hatred, I'm not a bad person'

President Donald Trump mounted a vigorous defence of his presidency.

01:40
The Acting Defence Minister backtracked on his critical comments saying he “made a dreadful mistake” answering a reporter’s question.

Watch: 'This is not a court of inquiry' - Gerry Brownlee prickly over handling of Christchurch fire disaster

Lianne Dalziel is under fire over the time it took to declare an emergency.

02:21
Cup holders Oracle launched their boat today but showed no signs they will be following NZ's new innovation.

'We've become huge, powerful beasts' - Kiwi cyclist confident Team NZ's new pedal power innovation will lead to America's Cup success

Simon van Velthooven says he's excited to be one of the first "cyclors" in the world.

02:32
Matt McLean says there is some welcome relief for the fire-ravaged city.

Good news for Christchurch: Rain and favourable winds coming your way

Matt McLean says there's welcome relief for fire-ravaged Canterbury.

01:29
The blaze is contained and some drizzle this morning has been welcomed.

Rain a welcome relief as firefighters working to dampen hot spots on Port Hills

Firefighters have worked overnight to keep the fire contained.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ