Watch: French star's ridiculous piece of skill injures goalkeeper in majestic solo goal

Marseille and former West Ham United midfielder Dimitri Payet's ridiculous piece of skill saw Strasbourg's goalkeeper taken from the pitch on a stretcher, injuring his ankle this morning.

With Payet played through one on one with Alexandre Oukidja, the French maestro rounded the keeper with a stepover, leaving the shot stopper on the floor.

As Payet simply rolled the ball into an empty net, Oukidja landed so awkwardly from the challenge that he had to be taken from the field by stretcher.