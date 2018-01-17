 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Football


Watch: French star's ridiculous piece of skill injures goalkeeper in majestic solo goal

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Marseille and former West Ham United midfielder Dimitri Payet's ridiculous piece of skill saw Strasbourg's goalkeeper taken from the pitch on a stretcher, injuring his ankle this morning.

Dimitri Payet's effort for Marseille saw Strasbourg's keeper stretchered off.
Source: Ligue 1

With Payet played through one on one with Alexandre Oukidja, the French maestro rounded the keeper with a stepover, leaving the shot stopper on the floor.

As Payet simply rolled the ball into an empty net, Oukidja landed so awkwardly from the challenge that he had to be taken from the field by stretcher.

The goal saw Marseille complete a 2-0 win, to move into second place on the French Ligue 1 table.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1
Sonny Bill Williams visited Mecca.

Sonny Bill Williams visits Mecca as part of Islamic pilgrimage

00:39
2
The two fighters have become embroiled in a pre-fight war of words with one another.

Watch: Anthony Joshua plays down Joseph Parker trash talk – 'I respect it'

00:41
3
The pair kept it civilised as they took part in some traditional pre-bout posturing.

Watch: Joseph Parker and Anthony Joshua eyeball each other fiercely during press conference theatrics

00:28
4
The Black Caps' spinner showed he has a few tricks up his sleeve in Hamilton.

Mitchell Santner shows off mystery delivery to send Pakistan opener packing

01:45
5
The British heavyweight said there should be a bit more respect between the two world champion camps going forward.

Watch: 'I would fight him in a car park for free' – Anthony Joshua dismisses 'king of steroids' slur


'Many whanau are absolutely hooked' - Maori health group urges govt to step up on sugary drinks

It comes after damning research into the sugar in drinks.


Lisa-Marie Karlseng Utland of Norway Women U23 and Kristin Grubka of United States of America USA Women U23.

Waikato researcher delves into 'taboo' topic of periods in elite athletes

Menstrual cycles of elite athletes can be anywhere between 20 days and three months.


00:41
The pair kept it civilised as they took part in some traditional pre-bout posturing.

Watch: Joseph Parker and Anthony Joshua eyeball each other fiercely during press conference theatrics

The pair kept their cool as they took part in some traditional pre-bout posturing.

02:00
Her cause of death hasn't yet been revealed.

Dolores O'Riordan - voice of The Cranberries and monster 1994 hit Zombie - dies aged 46

The Cranberries became international stars in the 1990s with hits including Zombie and Linger.

02:06
The archaeological find includes part of a wall dating back to the New Zealand Land Wars.

'Treasure trove' of colonial history unearthed by Wellington road works

Early buildings, a fort and shells have been discovered at the CBD site.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 