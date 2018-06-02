 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Football


Watch: French star scores superb long-range curler as Les Bleus signal their World Cup credentials

share

Source:

Associated Press

France showed glimpses of its attacking potential with a 3-1 home win against Italy in a World Cup warmup.

Ousmane Dembele's stunner stole the show in Les Bleus's 3-1 win in Nice.
Source: SKY

Antoine Griezmann and Ousmane Dembele scored, while Kylian Mbappe was involved in centre half Samuel Umtiti's opening goal.

Centre-back Leonardo Bonucci briefly gave Italy hope when he made it 2-1 after 36 minutes.

France could have scored more with midfielder N'Golo Kante hitting the post and Florian Thauvin seeing his late volley brilliantly saved.

"It really could have been a heavier defeat," France coach Didier Deschamps said. "We have the ability to play fast and create chances. If we could finish better then we'd feel more comfortable during games."

Umtiti tapped home from close range after eight minutes at the Allianz Riviera stadium in the southern city of Nice, scoring when Mbappe's volley from right back Benjamin Pavard's cross hit goalkeeper Salvatore Sirigu's leg and fell kindly to him.

France's 22-year-old fullbacks both impressed, but especially left back Lucas Hernandez with his surging runs.

In the 29th minute, he ignored Griezmann's call to pass and carried on sprinting into the penalty area, where he was upended.

Griezmann was probably glad Hernandez didn't listen.

From the resulting penalty, Griezmann coolly slotted home from a short run-up to bag his 20th international goal. The penalty was confirmed after the Video Assistant Referee was consulted.

VAR was used again moments later, but this time Italy striker Mario Balotelli was not awarded a penalty after being fouled.

However, Balotelli struck the ensuing free kick hard and goalkeeper Hugo Lloris fumbled the ball straight into the path of Bonucci.

Balotelli, recently recalled by new coach Roberto Mancini after a four-year absence, looked sharp and went close straight after halftime when Lloris kicked away his low shot.

In a classy gesture, sections of the home crowd chanted 'Super Mario' - the song Nice fans have reserved for Balotelli in the past two seasons.

He scored 33 goals in 51 league games for Nice, but his contract is up and he is expected to leave.

France was most dangerous using the searing pace of its forwards on the break.

Dembele went close after cutting inside two defenders and curling a shot against the crossbar. Midway through the second half, the Barcelona winger netted with a superb curling effort from the edge of the penalty area.

France hosts the United States next weekend before flying to Russia, where it opens its World Cup campaign against Australia on June 16.

Les Bleus take on Peru five days later and Denmark on June 26.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:15
1
Some fancy hands and a dash of speed saw the Highlanders home in their 30-14 win.

Watch: Waisake Naholo leaves Hurricanes defence in his wake with untouchable pace to score

2

Disastrous second round has Lydia Ko in danger of missing cut at US Open

00:15
3
Ava Seumanufagai had to make an embarrassing 100 metre trudge in his side's 22-14 loss last night.

Watch: New Zealander has absolute shocker for Sharks, runs to wrong end of the field during NRL game

00:28
4
Damir Dzumhur left a poor kid in serious pain in his loss to Alexander Zverev.

Watch: French Open ball kid left clutching his face on the ground after colliding with player in bizarre moment

00:15
5
Aaron Smith's decision to take a quick tap led Tevita Li to score in a wild finish to the first half.

As it happened: Highlanders stun Hurricanes with superb second-half performance to claim convincing win in Dunedin

00:22
President Donald Trump announced that his historic summit with Kim Jong Un is set for June 12 in Singapore.

Donald Trump announces that historic summit with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un is back on

President tells the media "you'll be in Singapore on June 12".


01:42
That’s according to the latest 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton Poll.

I NEWS Colmar Brunton Poll: Almost a third of Kiwis think Winston Peters will do a good job as Acting Prime Minister

"It's no big deal. We're there to take care of business, that's what the country expects me to do and I will," Mr Peters said.

Otara resident Wayne Joseph.

South Aucklanders fear effects of fuel tax - 'Most of us are not high-income earners'

Mayor Phil Goff says the consequences would be "inconceivable" if it was not introduced.

04:08
The sport’s governing body already confirmed to 1 NEWS that it’s looking into a raft of allegations.

Exclusive: Former Cycling NZ coach Anthony Peden had access to deeply personal and damning confidential athlete interviews with High Performance Sport NZ

Some of the topics discussed in the interviews included no consequences for "s*** behaviour", "a real lack of holding people accountable".

00:42
He was arrested at on arrival from Auckland faces drug and firearms charges.

Watch: Handcuffed Australian bikie gang member lashes out at police at Sydney airport

Two brothers are due to face a Sydney court following a massive seizure of $A2.75 million in cash, 13 firearms and illicit drugs


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 