Watch: France wonderkid sinks Peru to book side's spot in World Cup last 16

Kylian Mbappe's first World Cup goal put France into the round of 16.

Kylian Mbappe, 19, scored the only goal in France's 1-0 win in Yekaterinburg.
The teenage forward tapped in a ball headed toward goal in the 34th minute to give France a 1-0 victory over Peru.

At 19 years and 183 days, Mbappe became the youngest scorer in France's World Cup history.

With two wins from two matches in Group C, France is through to the next round with a match to spare while Peru has been eliminated.

France coach Didier Deschamps made a pair of tactical adjustments after an underwhelming performance in the team's opening win over Australia. He put Blaise Matuidi and Olivier Giroud in the starting lineup but kept his same 4-3-2-1 formation with Giroud out front.

Both used their speed and passing to expose gaps in Peru's backline.

