 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Football


Watch: France go wild in celebrations after claiming 2018 Football World Cup

share

Source:

Associated Press

Kylian Mbappe and France put on a thrilling show in winning the World Cup title. All Russian President Vladimir Putin might remember is the Pussy Riot protest.

Captain Hugo Lloris held the Jules Rimmet trophy aloft after the 4-2 win over Croatia.
Source: SKY

The 19-year-old Mbappe became only the second teenager after Pele to score in a World Cup final, helping France beat Croatia 4-2.

Mbappe had just shown his electrifying speed in the 52nd minute when play was held up by four protesters who ran onto the field in the second half. Russian punk band Pussy Riot later took credit for the incident - watched from the VIP seats by Putin, whose government once jailed members of the activist group.

About 12 minutes after play resumed, Mbappe sent a right-footed shot past Croatia goalkeeper Danijel Subasic.

The only other teen to score in a World Cup final was Pele, who was 17 when Brazil beat Sweden 5-2 in 1958.

Mbappe, who plays for Paris Saint-Germain in the French league, was born months after France first won its only other World Cup title in 1998.

Putin was later on the field during a downpour to award the World Cup trophy to France captain Hugo Lloris.

Paul Pogba and Antoine Griezmann, France's two other key players, also scored at the Luzhniki Stadium.

But it was Mbappe who put the match out of reach with a furious passage of play. In the 59th, a run from Mbappe started a play that ended up with Pogba on the edge of the penalty area. With his second attempt, the midfielder curled his shot beyond Subasic.

Griezmann scored from the penalty spot in the 38th minute after a video review. About four minutes after his corner kick was knocked out of play, the referee ruled Ivan Perisic had handled the ball on the way.

France took the lead in the 18th when Croatia's tallest outfield player, 1.90-meter (6-foot-3) forward Mario Mandzukic, rose to meet Griezmann's free kick with the top of his head. He inadvertently sent it past his own goalkeeper.

Perisic and Mandzukic both scored for Croatia, first to equalize in the 28th minute and later as a consolation goal in the 69th, embarrassing Lloris with a flicked shot as the France goalkeeper tried to dribble the ball out of his goalmouth.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:15
1
Captain Hugo Lloris held the Jules Rimmet trophy aloft after the 4-2 win over Croatia.

France crowned Football World Cup champions after final demolition of Croatia

00:15
2
Chris Satae was sinbinned for using his elbow as he ran at Andrew McCullough, with the Broncos hooker also seeing yellow for retaliation.

Watch: Fists fly as Warriors beat Broncos in Brisbane for the first time in five years

3
Amanaki Mafi #8 of Melbourne Rebels passes the ball during the Melbourne Rebels vs Queensland Reds in the Vodafone Super Rugby at AMMI Park, Melbourne, Australia on 23 February 2018. Picture by Martin Keep.

Melbourne Rebels rugby star charged by NZ police following alleged assault on teammate

00:15
4
Mbappe became the first teenager to score in a World Cup final since the legendary Pele.

Watch: Teenage sensation Kylian Mbappe fires home rocket against Croatia as France win Football World Cup

00:15
5
The Kiwi held off his rivals to storm home in emphatic style in Lucerne.

Watch: Dominant Robbie Manson defeats Mahe Dysdale to claim Rowing World Cup gold

00:15
Captain Hugo Lloris held the Jules Rimmet trophy aloft after the 4-2 win over Croatia.

France crowned Football World Cup champions after final demolition of Croatia

Les Bleus are champions of the world for the second time in their history, defeating Croatia 4-2 in Moscow.

'They’re heroes no matter what the result' - Croatia's footballers uniting a young nation

1 NEWS' Joy Reid has been soaking up the atmosphere in Croatia ahead of their World Cup final showdown.

03:00
Patricia Tamainu could have kept the jewellery under police rules but couldn’t live with herself if she did.

Good Sorts: Meet the Northland woman who handed in $10,000 worth of jewellery

Patricia Tamainu could have kept the jewellery under police rules but couldn’t live with herself if she did.

02:53
The workers left their jobs at clinics across Northland to take up roles at a new rehabilitation clinic being planned by a convicted fraudster.

Northland health workers say they're thousands of dollars out of pocket after being caught in employment scam

Aperahama Anihana denies the claims, but apologised to those affected.

00:22
The wild weather has caused road closures around the region.

Watch: Driveway turned into raging river after heavy rain in Coromandel

Police are advising people in the region to delay their travel until tomorrow morning if possible.