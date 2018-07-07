 

Watch: France fly into World Cup semi-finals after Uruguay goalkeeping shocker

Antoine Griezmann's fluke goal helped France earn a place in the World Cup semifinals.

Les Bleus are through to the final four thanks to a 2-0 win in Nizhny Novgorod.
Griezmann scored with a shot that bounced off the hands of the opposing goalkeeper and into the net, giving France a 2-0 victory over Uruguay.

The 1998 champions will next face either Brazil or Belgium in St. Petersburg.

Griezmann's shot in the 61st minute went right into the hands of goalkeeper Fernando Muslera. But the ball popped off his palms and looped over his head and into the net.

Raphael Varane scored for France with a header in the 40th minute. Griezmann sent in a free kick from the right side and Varane raced across the area. He got his head to the ball and sent it into the far corner behind Muslera.

France went on to reach the World Cup final the last two times it advanced to the semifinals. It won its only World Cup in 1998 on home soil, and in 2006 lost to Italy on penalties.

