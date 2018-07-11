 

Watch: France book spot in World Cup final after Samuel Umtiti nets clinical header to clinch win over Belgium

France have reached the World Cup final for the first time since 2006 with a 1-0 win over Belgium in a sem-ifinal match that attracted presidents, royalty and a rock star.

Samuel Umtiti's goal was enough for Les Bleus to earn a 1-0 win in St Petersburg.
Source: SKY

Samuel Umtiti's header in the 51st minute was the only goal in a tense match at St. Petersburg.

France, the 1998 champions and runners-up in '06, will play either Croatia or England in Monday's final in Moscow. England and Croatia will meet tomorrow in Moscow in the second semi-final.

France President Emmanuel Macron and King Philippe of Belgium shook hands in the VIP section before the match. Mick Jagger was also on the official list of guests.

