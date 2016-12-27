Watch: Former EPL keeper Mark Bosnich slams Phoenix in brutal attack, 'they offer the A-League nothing'

Source:SKY
Mark Bosnich, the former Manchester United, Chelsea and Aston Villa goalkeeper, has launched a scathing attack on the Wellington Phoenix.
Working now as a pundit for Fox Sports Australia, Bosnich claimed that the Phoenix "offer the A-League nothing".
After the Phoenix threw away a 2-1 lead against Newcastle Jets, Bosnich was critical of the Wellington side, stating that "they promise so much and offer very little".
The Phoenix currently sit eighth on the A-League Ladder, two points outside the top six with a game in hand.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
sport