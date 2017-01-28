 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Football


Watch: Former England striker Darren Bent scores perhaps the worst own goal you'll ever see

share

Source:

Showtime/ Associated Press

Leicester relied on Wes Morgan's late goal to avoid an FA Cup humbling at second-tier side Derby, with the Premier League champions salvaging a 2-2 draw in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Morgan's 86th minute-header ensured Leicester will have a replay next month, adding to the fixture burden for Claudio Ranieri's struggling side.

Bent is probably off defending corners for the rest of his career after this shocker.
Source: Showtime

Leicester is five points above the Premier League relegation zone but is preparing to resume its Champions League campaign against Sevilla.

As fourth-round weekend opened in the FA Cup, Leicester was gifted the perfect start at Pride Park when Darren Bent scored an own goal after eight minutes.

Bent sliced his attempted goal-line clearance into the net after Robert Huth's header struck Chris Baird and bounced toward the net.

"I don't know what happened," Bent said. "I lost concentration and tried to hit the ball as hard as I could and it flew into the net."

Bent redeemed himself in the 21st minute by glancing home a header from Will Hughes' clipped cross and Derby took the lead five minutes before halftime.

Craig Bryson won the ball 30 meters from goal before breaking into the penalty area past Morgan and sending a left-footed shot beyond goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel and into the far corner of the net.

Leicester manager Claudio Ranieri made an attacking change at halftime with Demarai Gray coming on for Christian Fuchs and the winger set up Morgan's equaliser.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:24
1
Tim Mikkelson scored his 181st try to move into fifth on the all-time top scorers list in Sevens rugby.

LIVE: All Blacks Sevens hold close lead over France in vital Wellington pool play clash

00:24
2
Tim Mikkelson scored his 181st try to move into fifth on the all-time top scorers list in Sevens rugby.

Video: NZ Sevens link up for slick try in convincing win over Tietjens' Samoa

00:40
3
The forward received a poke in the eye in the fourth quarter on the North Shore, apparently dislodging his eyeball.

Graphic video: Breakers player Akil Mitchell suffers horror eye injury during game with Cairns Taipans

00:32
4
Adams' older brother Mohi Beckham-Adams is coaching the U-15 Te Arawa girls team at the Maori Basketball tournament in Rotorua.

Basketball a family affair in the Adams family


00:21
5
Tui put on a show with a one-legged squat and one-handed push-ups before diving off the Wellington waterfront.

Watch: Chiselled Black Ferns Sevens star Ruby Tui shows up Aussies with epic front flip dabbing bomb

00:29
The huge fire engine was responding to a call outside the RNAF Base when it rolled in Whenuapai last night.

Watch: Fire fighters rush to turn an Air Force fire engine after it rolled on an Auckland road

The tanker was reportedly responding to a callout when the incident happened around 10pm.

Body washes up in Kapiti Coast

The man's body was found on the rocks by a member of the public just after 9am today.

00:50
More than 90 blazes have scorched 180,000 hectares, razed hundreds of homes, turned village schools to ashes and destroyed cattle herds.

Ferocious blaze continues to spread through Chile as residents battle flames to save homes

President Michelle Bachelet declared a state of emergency calling it the greatest forest disaster in the country's history.

00:30
Residents in Bristol Street, Tamatea say they heard two lots of tear gas being fired from a home which was cordoned off during the police search.

Cordons lifted overnight after search for wanted man unsuccessful

Bristol Street cordons have been lifted after a property was cleared early Saturday morning.

00:50
Donald Trump wasn’t too happy with the reporter’s questions during a press conference with the British PM today.

'There goes that relationship'- Donald Trump mocks BBC reporter for asking tough questions

Donald Trump wasn’t too happy with the reporter’s questions.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ