 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

RWC Sevens

Football


Watch: Is this football's worst tackle of 2018? Insane two-footed kung fu kick leads to instant red card

share

Source:

1 NEWS

French football could be taking home a second prize this week although they probably won't be excited about the latest one after a French player was sent off for what is being deemed as the worst tackle of 2018.

Bryan Melisse's challenge is as ridiculous as it is head-scratching.
Source: M4 Sport

This morning's Champions League fixture between F91 Dudelange and Videoton turned ugly after Bryan Melisse was given an instant red card for his two-footed challenge that squarely hit an opposing player in the chest.

Melisse was immediately confronted by players from Videoton and the ref for his challenge before teammates arrived to to play down the situation as the French player was escorted from the pitch by coaching staff.

Melisse's brain-snap came with just 45 seconds left in the match and to make matters worse, F91 Dudelange were bundled out of the Champions League qualifiers after losing today's match 2-1.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:18
1
Robertson became the latest Kiwi coach to be questioned about the former All Black but he responded in his own unique way.

Watch: Jokester Scott Robertson cracks a funny, teases media when quizzed on Ma'a Nonu speculation

2
NSW Blues player Vanessa Foliaki kisses her partner Queensland player Karina Brown after women's State of Origin match.

'I just felt comfortable kissing my girlfriend' - female league players at centre of viral after-match kiss photo break silence

00:26
3
Bryan Melisse's challenge is as ridiculous as it is head-scratching.

Watch: Is this football's worst tackle of 2018? Insane two-footed kung fu kick leads to instant red card


00:58
4
The two teams last faced off in round five of the 2016 season.

Crusaders' forward pack gets All Blacks injection for quarter-final against Sharks

00:29
5
The two sides had to be pulled apart during their World Cup qualifier in Bulcan overnight.

Three Boomers, 10 Philippines players banned after wild basketball brawl that shocked the world

01:45
A union says half its membership has been physically and verbally assaulted on the job, and more needs to be done.

'They started kicking and punching me' - Auckland Transport reviewing safety procedures following increase in attacks on bus drivers

Over the last two years, there have been 36 assaults against AT drivers - a figure the transport service admits is too high.

01:33
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

Keep those umbrellas handy as showers and hail cluster in the North Island

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

00:33
Over 60 firefighters are battling the Petone blaze which started in a machine cutting fridges.

Watch: Smoke billows from major scrap metal yard blaze in Lower Hutt, significant delays expected

Parkside Road in Petone has been closed with the blaze also causing nearby businesses to be evacuated as a precaution.

04:38
Mr Peters addressed how the party has survived and his long-running stoush with the media.

Watch: Winston Peters looks back at 25 years of New Zealand First with 1 NEWS political editor Jess Mutch

Mr Peters addressed how the party has survived and his long-running stoush with the media.

Grant Robertson will deliver the new Labour-led Government's first Budget since taking power tomorrow.

'It's discriminatory' - Neighbours get anonymous letter warning them of future Housing NZ tenants

Tūākau locals said they were shocked at what they believed were racist and classist attitudes.