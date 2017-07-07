 

Watch: Football star Jermain Defoe breaks down during tearful tribute to young fan with cancer

New Bournemouth striker Jermain Defoe fought through tears at his unveiling press conference as he paid a tearful tribute to a young fan fighting cancer who he has befriended.

The new Bournemouth striker's 'best friend' Bradley Lowery is losing his battle with neuroblastoma.
Source: @afcbournemouth / Twitter

The Premier League star and Bradley Lowery have become "best friends" since the six-year-old walked out as the team mascot with his idol before a game when Defoe was still playing for Sunderland.

The pair instantly bonded and Defoe has since made regular visits to check in on Bradley as he fought neuroblastoma - a type of cancer that forms in nerve tissue.

But in the last week, the Lowery family revealed on Facebook his health had severely deteriorated and was now "very close to going with the angels".

The announcement led to Defoe making one last tearful visit to Bradley last week for hugs and farewells.

When asked to speak about his friendship and experience with Bradley at his unveiling with Bournemouth, the striker struggled to find the words.

"It has been difficult," Defoe said.

"It has been hard because I've been keeping this in for so long, trying to be strong for my family and his family.

"I don't really know how to put into words how I feel. It has been a special time having that relationship with Brad.

"I can say it is only a matter of days but he will always be in my heart for the rest of my life.

"There isn't a day that goes by where I don't wake up and check my phone or think about little Bradley because his love is genuine - I can see it in his eyes when he looks at me."

A representative from Bournemouth asked journalists to turn cameras off after Defoe had finished speaking so he could recollect himself.

