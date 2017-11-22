Watch: Football scrap breaks out after fed-up player man-handles cheeky ball boy, shoves him to the ground

There was extra-time and a late all-in brawl as Sydney FC won the FFA Cup final to clinch the coveted domestic treble.

Milos Ninkovic opened the scoring and Nikola Mileusnic levelled with the first away goal in the Cup's short final history, before Bobo finally separated the sides in the 111th minute.



Late drama overshadowed yesterday's enthralling affair in front of 13,452 people at Allianz Stadium, when Adelaide's Michael Marrone pushed a ball boy and feisty Sydney substitute Matt Simon reacted, sparking a mass melee involving both coaches and eventually the police.



On the pitch, Graham Arnold's men convincingly added a third trophy to their A-League Premiers' Plate and championship in arguably their best performance of the season.



"I'm so proud of the boys," Arnold said.



"With such a short turnaround, the Newcastle game was hard but to put in a 120-minute shift and find a way to win.

