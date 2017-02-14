Watch: Fernando Torres scores THE BEST goal of 2017 (so far), sends Spanish commentator into absolute meltdown

Fernando Torres has shown the football world he's still got a little bit magic in the tank, with an incredible strike that's left at least one Spanish commentator struggling for words.

Torres, 32, once considered among the world's best strikers while playing for Liverpool in his prime, stunned the Celta Vigo goalie and, indeed, everyone else in Athletico Madrid's Vicente Calderón stadium, with a perfectly executed overhead near bicycle kick.

The pinpoint shot arced over the penalty box area before neatly tucking away into the top right corner, leaving fans speechless.