Watch: Fans swarm Brazilian football field, police respond with brute force

Riot police were forced to use rubber bullets and batons, and the match was abandoned.
01:29
1
The Tongan centre said he's proud of what the team achieved on and off the field.

'Lets stop the protest and move on' - Konrad Hurrell addresses die hard Tonga fans in heartfelt message

00:47
2
The rugby league stars showed love to their adoring fans, giving away their playing gears and celebrating with them downtown last night.

Watch: Tongan stars Jason Taumalolo, Konrad Hurrell dance on Auckland hotel balcony as fans sing beautiful song below

00:51
3
The rugby league star threw away his boots as fans stayed late into the evening to be with their heroes.

Watch: Mate Ma'a Tonga idol Jason Taumalolo chucks playing gear to adoring supporters outside team's hotel

00:30
4
One Norwich City fan got closer to the action then anticipated in his side's draw with Preston.

Watch: Hilarious moment football fan becomes official after linesman gets injured

00:48
5
The British boxer says the Kiwi has a good chance of defeating the IBF heavyweight champ.

'He's me mate!' Tyson Fury says Joseph Parker deserves shot at Anthony Joshua

01:37
The former US actress also revealed the details of Prince Harry's proposal.

Watch: 'Definitely a set up' – Meghan Markle reveals how she met Prince Harry on a blind date

The happy couple revealed they met on a blind date, and that the Queen's corgis have given Meghan their seal of approval.


Live stream: 1 NEWS at Midday

The 1 NEWS at Midday bulletin, live streamed weekdays from 12pm.

02:01
The video has had nearly 2 million views online already.

Marketing expert praises police's viral recruitment video as total cost revealed

The hugely-popular video, which has been viewed millions of times, cost nearly a third of police's recruitment budget.


A screenshot of the Dave Witherow's Otago Daily Times column online, with Mr Witherow pictured at right.

Otago Daily Times calls column blasting broadcasters' use of Te Reo 'healthy debate'

Dave Witherow was angry he had to listen to Maori people complain about people mispronouncing their names.

03:15
The Wanaka pair, who broke up after the show ended, revisited a previous failure in last night's big finale.

MKR winners Chris and Bex on taking big risk with gnocchi

The Wanaka pair, who broke up after the show ended, revisited a previous failure in last night's big finale.



 
