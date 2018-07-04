Watch: Ex-England stars turned pundits descend into madness watching penalty shootout victory from TV studio

Retired England footballers turned commentators Ian Wright, Lee Dixon and Gary Neville lost the plot following their side's 4-3 World Cup penalty shootout win over Colombia this morning, celebrating wildly in their ITV studio.

As Eric Dier stroked his penalty past Colombia keeper David Ospina, the young Three Lions side ended a hoodoo dating back to 1996 when they defeated Spain from the spot, the last time they succeeded in a shootout.

In scenes likely to have occurred in most living rooms across England, Wright, Dixon and Neville came together in an emotional huddle, having all been on the wrong side of shootouts during their England careers.