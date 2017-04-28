Watch: Enraged midfielder Fellaini hunts Aguero after Oscar-worthy dive from headbutt results in red card

Manchester United held on following Marouane Fellaini's late sending-off for headbutting Sergio Aguero to eke out a 0-0 draw at Manchester City in the English Premier League this morning, keeping the race for Champions League qualification congested.

Fellaini might have been about to receive a second booking anyway for fouling Aguero when he went head to head with City's striker and connected with a butt in the 84th minute, earning a straight red card.

City sent on fit-again striker Gabriel Jesus in an attempt to score a late goal and the striker had a stoppage-time headed goal disallowed for offside in a tense finish at Etihad Stadium.

United manager Jose Mourinho's defensive tactics suffocated another heavyweight rival - it resembled an attack-vs-defense exercise in the second half - but whether a goalless draw does the team any good is open to question.

The result kept Mourinho's team in fifth place, both a place and a point behind City with five games remaining in the race for a top-four finish to qualify for the Champions League. Liverpool are a point ahead of City and have played a game more than both Manchester clubs.

United have the more difficult run-in, with trips to come to Tottenham and Arsenal, and are still involved in the Europa League, with a two-leg semifinal looming against Celta Vigo.

By becoming only the second team, after Stoke, to stop City from scoring at home this season, United extended their unbeaten run in the league to 24 games dating to a loss at Chelsea in October.