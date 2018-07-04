Watch: England's cricketers burst into song celebrating World Cup shootout win

Source:
Despite slumping to an eight wicket loss in their T20 clash with India in Manchester this morning, England's cricketers were still in high spirits, following their footballers' 4-3 World Cup penalty shootout win over Colombia.
After Eric Dier's penalty kick was converted to send England into the quarter-finals, the nation burst into ecstasy, with their cricketers not exempt.
Huddling together in the changing room at Old Trafford, England burst into song, with a team rendition of Three Lions' 1996 classic "It's Coming Home."
England now face Sweden in the quarter-finals on Sunday.
