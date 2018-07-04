Watch: England's cricketers burst into song celebrating World Cup shootout win

Despite slumping to an eight wicket loss in their T20 clash with India in Manchester this morning, England's cricketers were still in high spirits, following their footballers' 4-3 World Cup penalty shootout win over Colombia.

After Eric Dier's penalty kick was converted to send England into the quarter-finals, the nation burst into ecstasy, with their cricketers not exempt.

Huddling together in the changing room at Old Trafford, England burst into song, with a team rendition of Three Lions' 1996 classic "It's Coming Home."