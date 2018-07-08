 

Watch: England march into World Cup semi-finals with emphatic win over Sweden

Associated Press

England achieved something David Beckham's generation never managed: It reached the semifinals of the World Cup.

Harry Maguire and Dele Alli scored with headers in a 2-0 win over Sweden, earning England a match against either Croatia or host nation Russia for a place in the final.

England has advanced further than was widely expected. Not even the England side from the early 21st century, containing stars like Beckham, Steven Gerrard and a young Wayne Rooney, ever got this far at a major tournament.

England, the 1966 World Cup champions, last reached the semifinals in 1990. In 2014, the team didn't even make it out of the group stage.

The surprising run in Russia is being fuelled by goals from set pieces, and there was another against Sweden when Maguire headed in a corner from Ashley Young in the 30th minute.

Alli added the second goal by meeting a far-post cross from Jesse Lingard with a powerful header in the 59th.

The Swedes were playing in the World Cup quarterfinals for the first time since 1994, when they reached the semifinals.

