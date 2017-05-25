 

Watch: Emotional Manchester United win Europa League final for mourning fans

Manchester United gave their grieving home city a moment to cheer by winning the Europa League today, beating Ajax 2-0 in the final thanks to goals by Paul Pogba and Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

Paul Pogba and Henrikh Mkhitaryan scored a goal each in Manchester United's 2-0 win over Ajax in Stockholm, Sweden.
Pogba pointed to the sky as he was mobbed by teammates after his 18th-minute opening goal.

The game was played two days after 22 people were killed in a bomb attack at a concert in Manchester, and 12 days after the death of Pogba's father, Fassou Antoine.

Mkhitaryan scored the second goal in the 48th minute, hooking the ball in from close range from a corner.

Both teams paid tribute to the victims of Tuesday's terrorist attack before today's Europa final in Stockholm.
The win earned United the bonus prize of a place in next season's Champions League and meant coach Jose Mourinho finished his first season at England's biggest club with two trophies, as United won the League Cup in March.

Both teams paid tribute to the victims of Tuesday's terrorist attack before today's Europa final in Stockholm.

