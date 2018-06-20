Watch: Egypt on the brink of World Cup elimination after heavy loss to Russia

Russia scored three goals in 15 minutes early in the second half to set up a 3-1 win over Egypt that moved the host nation to the brink of the World Cup's knockout stage.

Mohamed Salah won and converted a penalty for a consolation goal on his return from injury but Egypt's first World Cup in 28 years could be over in barely five days after a second straight loss.

Ahmed Fathi poked the ball into his own net - for the fifth own-goal of the tournament already - to put Russia ahead in the 47th. Then Denis Cheryshev and Artem Dzyuba scored in quick succession to leave Russia on course for a victory that followed up a 5-0 opening-night win over Saudi Arabia.

It was Cheryshev's third goal of the World Cup, putting him tied with Cristiano Ronaldo atop the scoring charts.