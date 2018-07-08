 

Watch: Ecstatic Croatian football fans party as team advance to World Cup semi final

Associated Press

Croatian fans in Sochi have been delighted with their team's World Cup quarterfinal win over Russia and even Russians have been excited by the game.

Fans in the capital of Zagreb felt every kick of their side's 4-3 penalty shootout win.
Iva Majoli of Zagreb says "It was amazing, of course. It was an amazing atmosphere for Russia and very difficult for Croatia when the whole stadium is against you."

Croatia won 4-3 in a penalty shootout after the quarterfinal was tied 1-1 after regulation and 2-2 after extra time.

Russian Denis Vasilyev says "This was the best match I've seen in my entire life, but Croatia was a bit stronger."

And Maria Karlova, from Sevastopol in Russia-annexed Crimea, said it was a powerful "unreal" match.

Russia was the lowest-ranked team going into the tournament and its advance into the quarterfinals surprised many.

Maxim Bokov, who watched the match in a Moscow bar, tried to take the loss in stride.

"We were a little unlucky. Just a little bit," he said. "But for our national team it's a big achievement."

