Watch: 'How does he do it?' Cristiano Ronaldo blitzes Atletico with blinding hat-trick

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a hat trick to lead Real Madrid to a commanding 3-0 win over city rival Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League semifinal today.

Ronaldo scored with a header in the 10th minute, with a strike into the top corner in the 73rd and a close-range shot in the 86th to give the defending champions a comfortable lead going into next week's second leg at Atletico's Vicente Calderon Stadium.

Monaco hosts Juventus in the first leg of the other semifinal tomorrow.

Ronaldo opened the scoring after Atletico's defence failed to fully clear a cross into the area. Midfielder Casemiro sent the ball back in with a bouncing shot and Ronaldo got ahead of defender Stefan Savic to nod it past Atletico goalkeeper Jan Oblak.

Ronaldo added to the lead after Atletico defender Filipe Luis lost the ball in a challenge with the Portugal star, who entered the area and fired a right-foot shot past Oblak into the upper corner.