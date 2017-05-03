 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

Football


Watch: 'How does he do it?' Cristiano Ronaldo blitzes Atletico with blinding hat-trick

share

Source:

Associated Press

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a hat trick to lead Real Madrid to a commanding 3-0 win over city rival Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League semifinal today.

Ronaldo slotted three important goals in game one of Real Madrid’s Champions League semifinal against Atletico Madrid.
Source: SKY

Ronaldo scored with a header in the 10th minute, with a strike into the top corner in the 73rd and a close-range shot in the 86th to give the defending champions a comfortable lead going into next week's second leg at Atletico's Vicente Calderon Stadium.

Monaco hosts Juventus in the first leg of the other semifinal tomorrow.

Ronaldo opened the scoring after Atletico's defence failed to fully clear a cross into the area. Midfielder Casemiro sent the ball back in with a bouncing shot and Ronaldo got ahead of defender Stefan Savic to nod it past Atletico goalkeeper Jan Oblak.

Ronaldo added to the lead after Atletico defender Filipe Luis lost the ball in a challenge with the Portugal star, who entered the area and fired a right-foot shot past Oblak into the upper corner.

He scored his 10th Champions League goal of the season with a low shot from inside the area after a pass by Lucas Vazquez.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:50
1
The 22-year-old has been languishing in reserve grade for the past five weeks.

Watch: 'It's been pretty tough to be honest'- hurting Warrior Tui Lolohea opens up after being granted early release to pursue other clubs

00:23
2
The All Blacks under-20s winger used everything in his kit, including a step, fend and unparalleled speed, to beat the defence.

Watch: Baby Blacks sensation Caleb Clarke carves four Samoan defenders to pieces en route to slick solo try

00:34
3
Lucky for Parker’s trainer, he was wearing protective gear when he took a blow from the heavyweight.

Watch: 'Miss the pad, hit the coach!' Kevin Barry clips intense Joseph Parker round the head after lightning quick jab to the gut

00:29
4
The Black Cap all-rounder scored an unbeaten 41 runs as the Daredevils defeated Hyderabad by six-wickets in the IPL.

Watch: 'That's all power!' Big hitting Corey Anderson goes bonkers to lift Delhi to thrilling last over IPL win

02:06
5
Parker will likely head overseas to the UK pending the result of this weekend's title defence.

Joseph Parker eager to silence boxing critics over claims he can't match Joshua's power: 'I back myself against any heavyweight'

05:43
Mr Key says he has a “patchwork quilt” of professional opportunities but he’s got a lot to do at home.

Watch: Radiant John Key gushes over life after PM, raves about Air NZ - reveals secret new job discussions and life without security and driver

An energetic John Key tells Hilary Barry life has never been better - or less busy, since stepping down as prime minister.

01:53
The law that replaces the Foreshore and Seabed Act has seen a massive claim, which has already been dismissed by the PM.

Massive claim lodged on behalf of all Maori - for all the country's beaches

The law that replaces the Foreshore and Seabed Act has seen a massive claim, which has already been dismissed by the PM.

02:12
The NZ Government has been blindsided by new education reforms in Australia.

Another slap in the face for the spirit of Anzac? Aussie move will see Kiwi uni students pay full tuition fees

The NZ Government has been blindsided by new education reforms in Australia.

00:44
Police hope the videos will encourage victims of sexual assault to come forward.

'Debunk some of the myths' - Rape Crisis welcomes police videos that explain process of reporting sexual assaults

"There's still a lot of stigma regarding talking about sexual assault."

03:18
Our Political Editor assesses the Labour Party list candidates who will contest the general election.

'Labour is regenerating' – Corin Dann gives his thoughts on Labour's list

Our Political Editor assesses the Labour Party list candidates who will contest the general election.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ