Watch: Diego Maradona arrives at first day of new job in monster truck

The Argentina legend begun his new role with Dynamo Brest in style.
The New Zealand men's side went through strength and conditioning exercises today.

Watch: Relaxed All Blacks Sevens stars hit the gym in San Francisco preparing for World Cup kick-off

Usain Bolt's A-League move hinges on FFA funding

Playing for Worcestershire against Yorkshire, the Black Caps batsman pulled out a blinder in the field.

Watch: Martin Guptill combines with teammate for sublime one-handed catch in English T20 competition

Hasan Ali suffered a neck strain in his side's win over Zimbabwe.

Watch: Pakistan bowler injures himself in exuberant wicket celebration

Congratulations! All Blacks loose forward Sam Cane announces engagement

A man and a woman were pulled from the water around 2pm this afternoon.

Burmese community creating new Muriwai rocks warning signs after pair drown at Auckland beach

A married couple, not wearing life-jackets, died after being swept off rocks while fishing yesterday.

Police watchdog says Auckland man was pepper sprayed in the cells unlawfully - 'An excessive use of force'

An intoxicated Auckland man was taken into custody after crashing his car into a home in Otahuhu in June last year.

Couple who drowned at Auckland's Muriwai Beach were refugees with nine children, one grandchild

The couple's three youngest children - aged 13, 9 and 7 - were reportedly with their parents when the accident occurred.


Discussion around the statue of Papatūānuku – the Earth Mother – are at early stages, but are already proving controversial.

Iwi puts the brakes on statue idea for Auckland's Bastion Point, calling it 'an idea in its infancy'

Ngāti Whātua Orākei Trust Deputy Chair Ngarimu Blair sad the concept animation for the statue is only a concept, and further discussion is needed.

The Acting PM has spoken about the Government’s huge defence spend on Poseidon aircraft.

Winston Peters says Government's $2.3 billion Poseidon aircraft spend avoids New Zealand ‘bludging on others’

The Acting PM has spoken about the Government’s huge defence spend on TVNZ1's Breakfast today.