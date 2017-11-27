 

Watch: How did he miss that?! Lionel Messi robbed of blistering La Liga goal after ref's unbelievable howler

After being denied a legitimate goal, Lionel Messi made sure nobody would keep Barcelona from mounting a comeback against Valencia this morning.

Goal line technology isn't used in Spanish football - but the ref shouldn't have even needed it here.
Source: Setanta

Messi was deprived of a goal after a mistake by officials in the first half of the high-profile game between the Spanish league leaders this morning. But the Barcelona star made a perfect pass for Jordi Alba's 82nd-minute equaliser to keep the Catalan club four points ahead of Valencia at the top of the Spanish league.

Rodrigo had put the hosts ahead from close range in the 60th in front of a raucous crowd at the Mestalla Stadium.

Messi was sure he had opened the scoring in the 30th when Valencia goalkeeper Neto was unable to control the playmaker's shot and let the ball slip between his legs, but the linesman did not see it cross the goal line.

"It was a clear mistake, I could see from midfield that it was a goal," Alba said. "We saw it on television during halftime. It was not a foul or something like that, which can be a matter of interpretation. They have to see this."

La Liga has been loudly criticised for not having video review assistance. It is expected to have a system in place next season.

