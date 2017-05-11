 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Football


Watch: How did he do that? Real Madrid striker's impossible ghost move humiliates Atletico defenders

share

Source:

1 NEWS

French striker Karim Benzema this morning broke Atletico Madrid hearts with some magical footwork, sparking Real's crucial away goal in their Champions League semi-final in Madrid.

Karim Benzema showed some classy moves beating three defenders before setting up a goal for Real Madrid.
Source: SKY

The move would have made even his legendary compatriot coach, Zinedine Zidane proud, as he bamboozled defenders left and right before ghosting through to tee up German teammate Toni Kroos, whose shot was parried into the path of goal scorer Isco.

After losing the first leg 3-0, Atletico had looked ready to pull off an unbelievable comeback against their cross-town rivals, scoring two quick goals in the opening 20 minutes to reduce the deficit to 3-2.

But Benzema dashed those hopes, helping inspire a historic night for Los Blancos who qualify for their second straight Champions League final.

It will be Real's third final in four years, seeking to win their tournament record 12th Champions League title against Italian champions and two time Champions League winners, Juventus.

The Champions League final will be on Saturday June 4 (NZT)  at the Millenium Stadium in Cardiff, Wales.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:17
1
The incident unfolded on the water in Bermuda.

Watch: Over she goes! Oracle capsizes spectacularly AGAIN in today's America's Cup training session

00:30
2
Karim Benzema showed some classy moves beating three defenders before setting up a goal for Real Madrid.

Watch: How did he do that? Real Madrid striker's impossible ghost move humiliates Atletico defenders

3
LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 19: (R-L) Sam Warburton (Captain) looks on as Warren Gatland (Head Coach) speaks to the media during the British and Irish Lions tour squad announcement at the Hilton London Syon Park Hotel on April 19, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

British and Irish Lions to spend four days in Queenstown before crucial third Test in Auckland

00:45
4
He nearly talked himself into corner this morning. But not quite.

Video: Dan Carter tries to talk up the Lions moments after Hall of Fame induction - in London - but won't back them!

02:11
5
The world governing body is concerned with The $169 million move.

Record-breaking transfer of Man United's Paul Pogba under investigation by Fifa

Live stream: 1 NEWS at Midday

The 1 NEWS at Midday bulletin, live streamed weekdays from midday.

00:45
He nearly talked himself into corner this morning. But not quite.

Video: Dan Carter tries to talk up the Lions moments after Hall of Fame induction - in London - but won't back them!

Carter was inducted into the Rugby Players Association's hall of fame this morning in London.

01:19
Jack Tame and Professor Grant Schofield discuss the Government’s latest guidelines for the amount of exercise and sleep young Kiwis should be getting.

'Boundaries' needed around screen time which is cutting into children's sleep time, public health expert warns parents

Professor Grant Schofield said 6/10 primary school kids' screen time isn't limited.

00:17
The incident unfolded on the water in Bermuda.

Watch: Over she goes! Oracle capsizes spectacularly AGAIN in today's America's Cup training session

The accident happened earlier this morning as the team were testing out their pre-start routine.

02:01
The Australian Government is slapping an extra tax on its major banks, which own the main operators here in NZ.

Should an extra tax be slapped on banks in NZ?

The Australian Government is slapping an extra tax on its major banks, which own the main operators here in NZ.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ