Watch: How did he do that? Real Madrid striker's impossible ghost move humiliates Atletico defenders

French striker Karim Benzema this morning broke Atletico Madrid hearts with some magical footwork, sparking Real's crucial away goal in their Champions League semi-final in Madrid.

The move would have made even his legendary compatriot coach, Zinedine Zidane proud, as he bamboozled defenders left and right before ghosting through to tee up German teammate Toni Kroos, whose shot was parried into the path of goal scorer Isco.

After losing the first leg 3-0, Atletico had looked ready to pull off an unbelievable comeback against their cross-town rivals, scoring two quick goals in the opening 20 minutes to reduce the deficit to 3-2.

But Benzema dashed those hopes, helping inspire a historic night for Los Blancos who qualify for their second straight Champions League final.

It will be Real's third final in four years, seeking to win their tournament record 12th Champions League title against Italian champions and two time Champions League winners, Juventus.