Watch: How did he do that? Real Madrid striker's impossible ghost move humiliates Athletic defenders

Karim Benzema showed some classy moves beating three defenders before setting up a goal for Real Madrid.
The Kiwis are preparing in Bermuda for this year's America's Cup and proved they're still getting to grips their new boat.

Watch: Lift off! Team New Zealand have a scare as their boat soars above the water during America's Cup preparations


Hurricanes loose forward Ardie Savea avoids a tackle during the Super Rugby match between Hurricanes v Highlanders, Westpac Stadium, Saturday 18th March 2017. Copyright Photo: Raghavan Venugopal / www.photosport.nz

Canes make minor changes for Crusaders showdown, Ardie Savea shifts to number 7

NZ are in Pool B alongside the Springboks and Italy with two other countries yet to be named.

All Blacks 'delighted' with Rugby World Cup 2019 pool

Live stream: 1 NEWS at Midday

The 1 NEWS at Midday bulletin, live streamed weekdays from midday.

He nearly talked himself into corner this morning. But not quite.

Video: Dan Carter tries to talk up the Lions moments after Hall of Fame induction - in London - but won't back them!

Carter was inducted into the Rugby Players Association's hall of fame this morning in London.

Jack Tame and Professor Grant Schofield discuss the Government’s latest guidelines for the amount of exercise and sleep young Kiwis should be getting.

'Boundaries' needed around screen time which is cutting into children's sleep time, public health expert warns parents

Professor Grant Schofield said 6/10 primary school kids' screen time isn't limited.

The accident happened earlier this morning as the team were testing out their pre-start routine.

The Australian Government is slapping an extra tax on its major banks, which own the main operators here in NZ.

Should an extra tax be slapped on banks in NZ?

The Australian Government is slapping an extra tax on its major banks, which own the main operators here in NZ.


 
