Watch: Defender scores bicycle kick OWN goal howler that is beyond belief

A Swiss lower-league footballer has scored what might be the best own goal of all time, smashing home a bicycle kick into his own net.
Pully football defender Adrien Gulfo managed to belt in this screamer - albeit into the wrong goal - as his side took on FC Renens in a Swiss cup match earlier this month.
The goal saw the two sides finish the match with the scores tied at 3-3, although fortunately for Gulfo, his Pully side claimed the tie 7-6 on aggregate despite his outrageous effort.
