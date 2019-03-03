TODAY |

Watch: Defender nails 35-yard screamer as Football Ferns earn stunning win over Argentina

The Football Ferns have claimed a brilliant victory over Argentina, downing the South Americans 2-1 in their Cup of Nations clash in Brisbane.

After a scoreless first half in which either side were seldom troubled by the other, striker Katie Rood got the ball rolling for the Football Ferns with the opening goal.

With Rosie White playing Paige Satchell clean through on the Argentinian goal, the striker's shot was saved by the keeper, falling fortuitously into the path of Rood, tapping home to put New Zealand 1-0 up.

Argentina would frantically search for an equaliser, coming close with Mariana Larroquette's effort striking the crossbar, having beaten New Zealand keeper Erin Nayler.

New Zealand nearly doubled their lead in the 69th minute, with Ali Riley's cross met at the back post by Ria Percival, cleared off the line by the desperate Argentina defence.

The Football Ferns would grab a second not long after though, as CJ Bott unleashed a stunning strike, catching the keeper out from 35 yards for one of the goals of the 2019.

From there, the Ferns' defence would hold, sealing an impressive victory in the Cup of Nations.

The win comes at the perfect time for New Zealand, having lost their opening clash in a 2-0 defeat to Australia.

The Football Ferns move level on points with both Australia and South Korea, with three points from their opening two matches.

New Zealand will next face South Korea on March 6 in Melbourne.

CJ Bott's ridiculous goal stood out in her side's Cup of Nations win. Source: SKY
