Watch: Danny Welbeck scores excellent header for Arsenal against his old team Man United

Arsenal beat Manchester United 2-0 in their EPL match this morning.
00:30
The Blues half back chipped a loose ball into his hands before off-loading to Akira, who scored a dazzling solo-try of his own in his side’s 40-33 win.

NZ continue domination of Super Rugby as Aussie teams spin further into turmoil

01:25
The pair allegedly used the drug on a night out after the Anzac Test loss in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Kevin Proctor, Jesse Bromwich face further sanctions after drugs scandal

00:41
Jesse Bromwich and Kevin Proctor are being investigated for allegedly purchasing the drug outside a Canberra nightclub after losing to the Kangaroos.

Titans, Storm demand explanation from Kiwis management over failure to supervise stars involved in latest NRL drug scandal

00:29
The Sky Blues edged Melbourne Victory 4-2 in a penalty shootout to win the championship.

Watch: Sydney FC win A-League title after nail-biting penalty shootout


00:29
Nicholson's win is his biggest since coming back from neck surgery following a fall in 2015 which nearly paralysed him.

Kiwi Andrew Nicholson crowned Badminton horse trials champion after coming back from fall that nearly paralysed him

00:47
Macron, a centrist, defeated Marine Le Pen – a far-right candidate – 65 per cent to 35 per cent.

Emmanuel Macron wins French presidential election in landslide

Emmanuel Macron will be the youngest French president ever, and has spoken of wishing to strengthen the EU.

00:26
Ms Le Pen thanked the 11 million people who voted for her and said she had called Emmanuel Macron to congratulate him.

Watch: Marine Le Pen gives concession speech after losing French election: 'They voted for continuity'

Jesse Bromwich of the Storm offloads the ball during the round 19 NRL match between the Melbourne Storm and the Penrith Panthers at AAMI Park on July 17, 2015 in Melbourne, Australia.

Jesse Bromwich to step down as Kiwis captain, Storm announce punishment for alleged cocaine purchase attempt

"I regret making the choice of staying out with my teammates until the early hours of Saturday morning."

00:45

Watch: ‘It was horrible’ – Edgecumbe residents reflect on terrifying moment floodwaters surged across backyard

With young kids in the house, all Dee and Todd Proven could do was close their door and call for help.

Watch: Barrett brothers carve trail of destruction through Stormers with incredible try after try after try

Both Barrett's got on the scoresheet as the Hurricanes picked up a 41-22 win in Wellington.


 
