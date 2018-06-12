 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Football


Watch: Dan Carter and Usain Bolt show off silky football skills for World XI in celebrity charity match

share

Source:

1 NEWS

England XI defeated the World XI 4-3 in a penalty shootout in the Soccer Aid celebrity charity match yesterday at Old Trafford in Manchester, England.

England XI defeated the World XI 4-3 in a penalty shootout after the scores were level 3-3 at fulltime.
Source: itv

Former All Blacks first-five Dan Carter teamed up with eight time Olympic gold medallist sprinter Usain Bolt, former English cricketer Kevin Pietersen and Manchester City's Yaya Toure.

Carter laid on a perfect cross for the World XI's first goal of the match scored by Irish football international Robbie Keane.

Bolt had a number of opportunities with shots at goal but was denied in the 28th minute with officials ruling him offside.

After the fulltime siren sounded the scores were locked up at 3-3 with the match decided on a penalty shootout.

The former Jamaican sprinter scored first in the penalty shootouts for the World XI, but former The Inbetweeners actor Blake Harrison stole the show with a decisive kick to give England the win.

The charity match raised over $10 million (NZD) for UNICEF.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:28
1
England XI defeated the World XI 4-3 in a penalty shootout after the scores were level 3-3 at fulltime.

Watch: Dan Carter and Usain Bolt show off silky football skills for World XI in celebrity charity match

2
HUDDERSFIELD, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 29: Thomas, George and Sam Burgess of England sing the national anthem during the Four Nations match between England and New Zealand Kiwis at John Smith's Stadium on October 29, 2016 in Huddersfield, United Kingdom. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Sam, Thomas and George Burgess included in England squad to face Kiwis in Denver

01:35
3
Sam Malcolmson has taken aim at the appointments made by CEO, Andy Martin.

'Australia must be laughing' - All Whites legend admits fears for future of NZ football

4
Toro Rosso F1 driver Brendon Hartley.

'I'm still smiling' - Kiwi F1 driver Brendon Hartley thanks fans for messages of support after crashing out of Canadian GP

00:51
5
After his victory against Sefer Seferi, the Gypsy King took aim at heavyweight boxing's big guns.

'They're all s***!' Tyson Fury fires shots at Parker, Wilder, Joshua after comeback win

01:09
The TVNZ1 Breakfast host checked in on how the Prime Minister is doing. She is due to give birth on June 17.

Watch: 'I just feel enormous' - Jacinda Ardern hints she's eager for baby to arrive as due date looms

TVNZ1 Breakfast host Jack Tame checked how Jacinda Ardern is doing just five days out form her due date.


03:07
The US President has all but invited Kim Jong-Un to the White House if the summit is a success.

Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un to meet one on one during summit

The move raises concerns about the risk of holding such a monumental meeting with barely anyone to bear witness.

The Wiggin Bridge on Tauwhareparae Road.

LIVE: Photos show bridge hammered by logs and debris as Gisborne region hit by torrential rain and flooding

MetService has issued heavy rain warnings for Coromandel Peninsula, Bay of Plenty, Hawke's Bay, the Tararua Range and the Kaikōura Ranges.

04:00
Narrelle Newdick was left in disbelief after finding a racist fuelled voice message from a car dealership on her phone.

‘Tell her don't be a f***** clever Māori’ – Woman left shocked over car dealer's racist voice message

Narrelle Newdick was looking to buy a car in Tauranga.

01:49
Plans by the Government to scrap the controversial three strikes law have been axed as Labour can't get support from one of its coalition partners.

John Armstrong's opinion: Andrew Little's Three Strikes mess 'galling' for Ardern on last working day in Wellington

With the Prime Minister about to leave the building for the next six weeks or so, you might have thought her Cabinet colleagues would have started exercising caution in the extreme, our columnist writes.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 