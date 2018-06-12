Watch: Dan Carter and Usain Bolt show off silky football skills for World XI in celebrity charity match

Source:
England XI defeated the World XI 4-3 in a penalty shootout in the Soccer Aid celebrity charity match yesterday at Old Trafford in Manchester, England.
Former All Blacks first-five Dan Carter teamed up with eight time Olympic gold medallist sprinter Usain Bolt, former English cricketer Kevin Pietersen and Manchester City's Yaya Toure.
Carter laid on a perfect cross for the World XI's first goal of the match scored by Irish football international Robbie Keane.
Bolt had a number of opportunities with shots at goal but was denied in the 28th minute with officials ruling him offside.
After the fulltime siren sounded the scores were locked up at 3-3 with the match decided on a penalty shootout.
The former Jamaican sprinter scored first in the penalty shootouts for the World XI, but former The Inbetweeners actor Blake Harrison stole the show with a decisive kick to give England the win.
The charity match raised over $10 million (NZD) for UNICEF.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
sport
With the Prime Minister about to leave the building for the next six weeks or so, you might have thought her Cabinet colleagues would have started exercising caution in the extreme, our columnist writes.