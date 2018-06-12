Watch: Dan Carter and Usain Bolt show off silky football skills for World XI in celebrity charity match

England XI defeated the World XI 4-3 in a penalty shootout in the Soccer Aid celebrity charity match yesterday at Old Trafford in Manchester, England.

Former All Blacks first-five Dan Carter teamed up with eight time Olympic gold medallist sprinter Usain Bolt, former English cricketer Kevin Pietersen and Manchester City's Yaya Toure.

Carter laid on a perfect cross for the World XI's first goal of the match scored by Irish football international Robbie Keane.

Bolt had a number of opportunities with shots at goal but was denied in the 28th minute with officials ruling him offside.

After the fulltime siren sounded the scores were locked up at 3-3 with the match decided on a penalty shootout.

The former Jamaican sprinter scored first in the penalty shootouts for the World XI, but former The Inbetweeners actor Blake Harrison stole the show with a decisive kick to give England the win.