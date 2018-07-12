 

Watch: Croatian football fans in Auckland erupt in ecstasy as team beats England

Football fans at Auckland's Croatian Cultural Society went bonkers after their team Croatia defeated England 2-1 in their FIFA World Cup semi-final this morning at Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia.

TVNZ's Matty McLean was on hand as Croatia sealed a spot in the World Cup final.
Croatia's Mario Mandzukic scored in the 109th minute of extra time to cement his team's spot in their first ever World Cup final.

Once the fulltime siren sounded Croatian fans at the CCS base cheered and gave their national football team a standing ovation.

Waving their Croatian flags with pride, one male fan took off his top in celebration of his team's World Cup win.

Croatia will now take on France in the final in Moscow on Monday at 3am (NZ time).

