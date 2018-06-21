Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo single-handedly eliminates Morocco as Portugal claim another World Cup win

Cristiano Ronaldo made European football history by scoring in Portugal's 1-0 win over Morocco, a result that sends the North African team from the World Cup.

Ronaldo's header in the fourth minute was his fourth goal at this year's tournament, and his 85th for his country. That put him ahead of Hungary great Ferenc Puskas and alone in second place worldwide behind Ali Daei's 109 goals for Iran.

The Portugal forward celebrated his goal with a trademark run and soaring leap toward the corner flag at Luzhniki Stadium.

Morocco lost 1-0 for the second straight Group B match and is out of contention for a spot in the next round.

The North Africans had several chances against Portugal, nearly all from set pieces, and three of them came in a five-minute spell early in the second half. Younes Belhanda was twice denied

by goalkeeper Rui Patricio's diving saves, and defender Mehdi Benatia scooped a shot over the bar.