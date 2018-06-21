 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Football


Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo single-handedly eliminates Morocco as Portugal claim another World Cup win

share

Source:

Associated Press

Cristiano Ronaldo made European football history by scoring in Portugal's 1-0 win over Morocco, a result that sends the North African team from the World Cup.

The Portugal captain scored the only goal in his side's 1-0 victory in Moscow.
Source: SKY

Ronaldo's header in the fourth minute was his fourth goal at this year's tournament, and his 85th for his country. That put him ahead of Hungary great Ferenc Puskas and alone in second place worldwide behind Ali Daei's 109 goals for Iran.

The Portugal forward celebrated his goal with a trademark run and soaring leap toward the corner flag at Luzhniki Stadium.

Morocco lost 1-0 for the second straight Group B match and is out of contention for a spot in the next round.

The North Africans had several chances against Portugal, nearly all from set pieces, and three of them came in a five-minute spell early in the second half. Younes Belhanda was twice denied

by goalkeeper Rui Patricio's diving saves, and defender Mehdi Benatia scooped a shot over the bar.

In injury time, Benatia lifted another shot too high with an even clearer chance.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1
Richie Mo'Unga of the Crusaders gets the ball away during the Super Rugby match between the Highlanders and Crusaders at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin on Friday, May 13, 2016. Photo: Dianne Manson / www.photosport.nz

Mo'unga, Frizell, Goodhue and Hemopo to debut as All Blacks name fresh-faced side for France finale

00:27
2
The Samoa team are underdogs ahead of their Pacific rugby league Test against fierce rivals Mate Ma'a Tonga.

Video: Toa Samoa stars Anthony Milford, Sam Kasiano show off traditional dance moves ahead of Tonga match

00:14
3
Ardie Savea and Anton Lienert-Brown had a fun afternoon with Milla.

Watch: Lima Sopoaga's adorable baby daughter gets cuddles and laughs from new All Blacks 'uncles'

00:54
4
The NRL stars lit up their teams’ photoshoot with their boisterous laughs and unconventional team rituals.

Watch: Reporter treated to Konrad Hurrell and Andrew Fifita's larrikin antics in Mate Ma'a Tonga camp photoshoot

02:33
5
NZF boss Andy Martin feels the governing body reacted quickly after getting evidence of team culture issues.

NZ Football 'blindsided' by player mutiny, deny being slow to address concerns over Football Ferns’ welfare

Richie Mo'Unga of the Crusaders gets the ball away during the Super Rugby match between the Highlanders and Crusaders at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin on Friday, May 13, 2016. Photo: Dianne Manson / www.photosport.nz

Mo'unga, Frizell, Goodhue and Hemopo to debut as All Blacks name fresh-faced side for France finale

Coach Steve Hansen is handing four players their Test debuts for Saturday's series finale in Dunedin.

01:48
Kiwi scientists say New Zealand's environment is changing and birds are sounding the alarm.

'We need to do more' – 10-year-survey shows dramatic drop in NZ precious wildlife

Kiwi scientists say New Zealand's environment is changing and birds are sounding the alarm.


03:58
Massey University's Professor Peter Lineham talks to TVNZ1’s Breakfast about bible studies in schools as a case is fast-tracked to the High Court.

Should Bible studies be taught in state, secular schools?

Massey University's Professor Peter Lineham talks to TVNZ1’s Breakfast about bible studies in schools as a case is fast-tracked to the High Court.


02:32
Opposition housing spokesperson Judith Collins asked about the responsibility of Housing NZ to ensure tenant safety.

Housing Minister accuses National of 'vile demonising' of state house tenants, amid grilling by Judith Collins

Collins alleged anti-social behaviour by some living in state housing.

01:36
NZF President Deryck Shaw said controversial coach Andreas Heraf has gone on "special leave" while the investigation is carried out.

Football Ferns coach Andreas Heraf placed on 'special leave' as independent review launched following player mutiny

After Heraf criticised players after their loss to Japan, at least 10 of them penned complaints to NZF about the conduct of the Austrian.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 