Former Arsenal player Nelson Vivas lost the plot when he was sent to the stands after blasting match officials over several controversial calls in his side's 0-0 draw against Boca Juniors yesterday.
The Estudiantes manager went nuts tearing his buttoned up shirt from his back after being told to leave the field.
The 47-year-old Argentine was full of rage after the referee denied his side a penalty after his team was fouled.
Vivas screamed in the face of one official before ripping his t-shirt.
As he marched off into the tunnel he kicked a loose ball into the stands before removing his shirt entirely.
Vivas played 69 matches for Arsenal between 1998-2001.
