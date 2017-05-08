Former Arsenal player Nelson Vivas lost the plot when he was sent to the stands after blasting match officials over several controversial calls in his side's 0-0 draw against Boca Juniors yesterday.

The Estudiantes manager went nuts tearing his buttoned up shirt from his back after being told to leave the field.

The 47-year-old Argentine was full of rage after the referee denied his side a penalty after his team was fouled.

Vivas screamed in the face of one official before ripping his t-shirt.

As he marched off into the tunnel he kicked a loose ball into the stands before removing his shirt entirely.