Watch: Out-of-control Argentine manager goes into 'Incredible Hulk' mode as ref sends him to the stands

Former Arsenal player Nelson Vivas lost the plot when he was sent to the stands after blasting match officials over several controversial calls in his side's 0-0 draw against Boca Juniors yesterday.

Source: YouTube/ TODO FUTBOL

The Estudiantes manager went nuts tearing his buttoned up shirt from his back after being told to leave the field.

The 47-year-old Argentine was full of rage after the referee denied his side a penalty after his team was fouled.

Vivas screamed in the face of one official before ripping his t-shirt.

As he marched off into the tunnel he kicked a loose ball into the stands before removing his shirt entirely.

Vivas played 69 matches for Arsenal between 1998-2001.

