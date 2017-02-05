 

Watch: Confusion all round as Aussie legend Tim Cahill shown red card even though he's not on the pitch

Australian football legend Tim Cahill has been involved in one of the most bizarre moments in the history of the A-League.

Cahill who was on the sideline became involved in an argument and was given his marching orders in a fiery Melbourne derby.
As the Melbourne Victory scored what would prove to be the winning goal in a heated derby with local rivals Melbourne City, Cahill was shown a controversial red card - despite being in the team's reserves not the playing XI.

Cahill is believed to have abused a sideline official, earning him a straight red and a possible suspension.

To make matters worse, Cahill's Melbourne City side went on to lose the match 2-1.

