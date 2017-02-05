Watch: Confusion all round as Aussie legend Tim Cahill shown red card even though he's not on the pitch

Source:Fox Sports
Australian football legend Tim Cahill has been involved in one of the most bizarre moments in the history of the A-League.
As the Melbourne Victory scored what would prove to be the winning goal in a heated derby with local rivals Melbourne City, Cahill was shown a controversial red card - despite being in the team's reserves not the playing XI.
Cahill is believed to have abused a sideline official, earning him a straight red and a possible suspension.
To make matters worse, Cahill's Melbourne City side went on to lose the match 2-1.
