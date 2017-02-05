Watch: Clean length of the field goal from Hull City's Oumar Niasse punishes Liverpool

Juergen Klopp said Liverpool had to "change immediately" after a 2-0 defeat at relegation-threatened Hull this morning further damaged his team's hopes of making a Premier League title challenge this season.

Liverpool, with only one win in its last 10 games in all competitions, was sunk by a goal in each half from newcomer Alfred N'Diaye and Oumar Niasse.

Liverpool, which drew midweek against Chelsea after three straight defeats, is still without a league win this year and now trails league leader Chelsea by 13 points.

A frustrated Klopp said the Anfield club had to accept criticism for its poor run of form.

"This week we had a really good performance (against Chelsea) but obviously we didn't build on it, that's obvious. So we will, and have to, take all the criticism from everywhere. We have to change it, immediately," the German coach said.

"We expect more from ourselves and we have to show more than we did today. It is my responsibility to make it possible for the players to show more than we showed today."

N'Diaye, on loan from Spanish team Villarreal, pounced in the 44th minute after Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet had flapped at a corner.

In a scrappy game, Liverpool had more possession but failed to create enough chances to score.

Philippe Coutinho wasted Liverpool's best effort when he skewed wide and Hull made sure of three points when Niasse, on loan from Liverpool rival Everton, raced clear to slot in a second goal six minutes from time.

Liverpool's last league win came against Manchester City on Dec. 31. Before the 1-1 draw with Chelsea, it had lost three straight at home - to Swansea in the league, to Southampton in the League Cup and then second-tier Wolverhampton Wanderers in the FA Cup.

Klopp added: "We have to show the answer, to give the answer on the pitch.