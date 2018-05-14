Watch: Chris Wood wraps up first season back in Premier League with slick goal in Burnley's loss to Bournemouth

Bournemouth spoiled Burnley's European qualification party with a 2-1 victory at Turf Moor on the final day of the Premier League season this morning.

Burnley looked set to celebrate a final win of the Premier League campaign when Chris Wood gave the seventh-place hosts the lead in the 39th minute.

It was the Kiwi striker's tenth goal in his first season back in the Premier League after signing with Burnley for a club record fee last year - he made 24 EPL appearances this season while battling minor injuries.

But Bournemouth undid the Kiwi's efforts when Josh King leveled in the 74th and the visitors snatched all three points in stoppage time when Kevin Long's mistake was punished by substitute Callum Wilson.