Watch: Chris Wood scores cracking goal as Burnley sinks Aberdeen, closes in on Europa League qualification

All Whites striker Chris Wood scored a wonderful opening goal as Burnley defeated Scottish side Aberdeen 3-1 this morning, and 4-2 on aggregate, in round two of their Europa League qualifiers.

The All Whites striker scored the opening goal in his side’s 3-1 win over Scottish team Aberdeen. Source: BT Sport

Wood struck in the sixth minute to give his side a 1-0 lead.

The 26-year-old had a bit of work to do when securing the ball in the box, evading two defenders before sending a screaming shot past the Aberdeen keeper.

Burnley next take on Turkish side Istanbul Basaksehir later this month, in the third round of the qualifying over two legs.

The All Whites striker scored the opening goal in his side's 3-1 win over Scottish team Aberdeen.

01:06
Maia Jackman feels NZ Football could move forward 'leaps and strides' after today's announcement.

Former Football Fern says Andreas Heraf's exit could be the key to NZF turning over a new leaf
02:35
Allegations against Andreas Heraf include incidents of intimidation and scare tactics which created a miserable team environment.

Controversial Football Ferns coach Andreas Heraf leaves NZ Football in wake of bullying claims, player mutiny

Chris Chang leads TVNZ's football buffs to break down this morning's action.

Neymar has 'even bigger image crisis' after admitting to exaggerating fouls

Watch: Zlatan Ibrahimovic fires game-winner to complete first MLS hat trick

Misbehaving managers can be issued red and yellow cards during FA Cup

Referees are to issue yellow and red cards to English Premier League managers who misbehave on the touchline during FA Cup and League Cup matches in a pilot scheme for season 2018-19, the FA said on Tuesday.

In the Premier League, however, the managers will receive verbal warnings, not cards, for misconduct.

Among the transgressions punishable in the three competitions are:

—inappropriate language and/or gestures toward the match officials which are an obvious show of dissent or an attempt to influence the decisions of the match officials

—kicking or throwing water bottles, coats or similar objects in an obvious show of dissent

—sarcastic clapping and/or gestures intended to undermine the authority of the match officials

—entering the opponents' technical area in an inappropriate manner

—waving an imaginary yellow/red card

The verbal warnings will be reported to the FA using the same process as player cautions and dismissals.

"This trial follows a review by the English game's stakeholders of the pre-existing technical area code of conduct, which was established in 2015 and sets out the behaviors expected of occupants of the technical area and establishes how the match officials will implement the code," the FA said.

Four warnings will lead to an automatic one-match ban, while eight warnings equal a two-match suspension. A three-match ban will be handed out for 12 warnings, and 16 warnings will prompt an FA disciplinary hearing.

The FA Cup final is exempt from automatic suspensions.

In addition, the 2018-19 season will see the introduction of competition specific player suspensions for yellow cards.

15 January 2017 - Premier League - Manchester United v Liverpool - Jose Mourinho Manager of Manchester United clashes with Jurgen Klopp manager / head coach of Liverpool - Photo: Marc Atkins / Offside.
Man United manager Jose Mourinho and his Liverpool counterpart Jurgen Klopp clash on the sideline last year. Source: Photosport
01:40
Senior search and rescue member Jeff Lunt said they’re hopeful to have a helicopter land to rescue the climber missing since Tuesday.

'We think he dug himself a snow dug-out shelter' - Mt Aspiring climber's tale of survival

Zimbabwe's incumbent president, Emmerson Mnangagwa, wins first post-Mugabe election

Man dies in Hamilton after own vehicle rolls over him in car park

Jacinda Ardern to 'come out swinging this week' and defuse any mum empathy, says 1 NEWS political editor Jessica Mutch

Fear controversial far-right pair’s speech will incite racism: ‘They were mocking Aboriginal culture'

'We want clear governance' – Football NZ not off the hook despite Heraf’s exit

Michelle Prendiville

His future was always in question but today Football Ferns coach Andreas Heraf has walked away from New Zealand Football.

His resignation the latest of a string of exits from the organisation, leaving New Zealand Football on the hunt for a new women’s coach and technical director.

But the pressure is on those remaining to get things right.

Former Football Ferns captain Maia Jackman, who was the physio on the Spain tour earlier this year, said she saw first-hand the relationship between player and coach disintegrate.

"It was sad," she said.

"You could see some fear in the girls when they were playing which I’ve not seen – ever."

Maia Jackman feels NZ Football could move forward 'leaps and strides' after today's announcement. Source: 1 NEWS

Heraf created a first in New Zealand sport with 13 Football Ferns complaining of intimidation and scare tactics in written letters to the governing body.

That sparked an independent review which not long after saw chief executive Andy Martin resign and the Austrian put on special leave.

1 NEWS understands Heraf returned to Football NZ’s headquarters last night and cleared out his office.

While Football NZ says Heraf will continue to participate in the independent review, their approach is frustrating other stakeholders in the game, including the NZ professional footballers association.

"We want to see some clear, clear governance," Harry Ngata said on behalf of the association.

"Some clear transparency around how our game is facilitated."

Jackman added removing Heraf was only half the problem – the women’s game still needs to be resurrected from the fallout.

"It’s bigger than Andreas leaving.

"There’s bigger things that need to be resolved so that the environment within the whole organisation is good because it’s top-down really."

The first big decision might be needed soon with the Ferns beginning their World Cup qualifying in four months.

Players and stakeholders alike expect the entire organisation to firm up after the saga. Source: 1 NEWS
