Watch: Chris Wood can't stop scoring for Burnley! Comes off bench to equalise against old club Leeds

All Whites' striker Chris Wood came off the bench to score his third goal in four games for Burnley this morning, but Wood's former side Leeds got the last laugh, winning on penalties in today's League Cup knockout clash.

Wood's 86th minute penalty, fired into the bottom left hand corner of the net, tied things up at 1-1, after Leeds Gaetano Berardi had taken down Burnley's Chris Long in the box.

Pablo Hernandez then put the EFL Championship side back in front with a spot kick in the fourth minute of injury time but Burnley responded immediately through Robbie Brady in the sixth and final minute of injury time.

After 30 minutes of extra time, neither side could find a winner and so the game headed to penalties where Wood once again found the net as the first penalty taker for Burnley.