Watch: Chelsea winger scores unreal backheel karate kick goal in pre-season win

Chelsea winger Pedro netted a goal to remember in his side's pre-season victory over Red Bull Salzburg in New Jersey - firing home with an audacious back heel.

In the second half of their pre-season clash, Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley broke away through the Salzburg line, running to the edge of the box before putting a cross into the area.

Standing at just 5-foot-5 inches, it would have been an ask for Pedro to head the ball into the goal, the winger instead producing a backheel to remember, spinning to fire home past the keeper.

The win sees Frank Lampard's Chelsea in fine form heading into the new Premier League season, unbeaten heading into their next game against German side Borussia Moenchengladbach on Sunday morning.

Pedro's effort stood out in the Blues' 5-3 win over Red Bull Salzburg. Source: SKY
