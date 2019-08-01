Watch: Chelsea winger scores unreal backheel karate kick goal in pre-season win

Chelsea winger Pedro netted a goal to remember in his side's pre-season victory over Red Bull Salzburg in New Jersey - firing home with an audacious back heel.

In the second half of their pre-season clash, Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley broke away through the Salzburg line, running to the edge of the box before putting a cross into the area.

Standing at just 5-foot-5 inches, it would have been an ask for Pedro to head the ball into the goal, the winger instead producing a backheel to remember, spinning to fire home past the keeper.