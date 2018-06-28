 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Football


Watch: Cheeky Brazil midfielder dinks over Serbian goalkeeper as tournament favourites seal spot in next round

share

Source:

Associated Press

Worried no more, Brazil are through at the World Cup.

Paulinho opened the scoring for Brazil in their victory in Moscow.
Source: SKY

Paulinho and Thiago Silva scored a goal each to give the five-time champions a 2-0 victory over Serbia and first place in their group.

Brazil struggled in its opening two matches, first held to a 1-1 draw and then needing late goals to win the other. But they controlled this one.

Paulinho gave his team the lead when he met a lofted ball from Philippe Coutinho in the 36th minute. The defensive midfielder let the ball bounce in front of him near the penalty spot and kicked his right leg in the air to tap it over the goalkeeper's fingertips.

Silva later scored with a powerful header in the 68th from Neymar's corner.

Brazil finished first in Group E and will next face Mexico in the round of 16 on Monday in Samara. Serbia was eliminated, finishing third in the group behind Switzerland.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:15
1
Yann Sommer's unlucky gaffe sealed a 2-2 draw with Costa Rica.

Watch: Swiss goalkeeper nets hilarious own goal after ball deflects in off his head

00:15
2
Paulinho opened the scoring for Brazil in their victory in Moscow.

World Cup LIVE: Brazil and Switzerland seal spots in round of 16, defending champions Germany eliminated at the first hurdle

3

Opinion: No Sir John Kirwan, you didn't fail the Blues - they failed you

00:15
4
Paulinho opened the scoring for Brazil in their victory in Moscow.

Watch: Cheeky Brazil midfielder dinks over Serbian goalkeeper as tournament favourites seal spot in next round

5

'I worked all my life to get my dream job and I failed' - Sir John Kirwan opens up about Blues struggles

Opinion: No Sir John Kirwan, you didn't fail the Blues - they failed you

The legendary All Black was made a scapegoat by a side overloaded with on and off-field issues.

01:33
Police reporting this morning that the 8-year-old girl involved in the crash died in hospital.

Seventh person - an eight-year-old girl - dies following horror road crash in south Taranaki

Two vehicles hit head-on, one carrying four elderly people and the other a man, woman and two kids.

00:29
For Aucklanders, it comes on top of the regional fuel tax, which kicks in on Sunday.

Petrol tax to rise by 3.5 cents a litre in October and again in the next two years

The Government says the October increase will cost the average household 83 cents a week.

02:46
The accident near Waverley is the most deadly crash in New Zealand in more than a decade.

'We just heard a noise like boomph' - Residents saw steam coming from car after Taranaki crash in which six people died

A local couple say there was no screech of brakes before the crash near Waverley that killed six people.

00:30
A newborn baby was among those killed in the deadly accident before noon today.

New video shows the scene of South Taranaki crash which left six people dead

The incident occurred on State Highway 3 in Waverley, near Whanganui, this morning.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 